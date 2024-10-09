Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town Wins The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 At No.28 And Best Hotel In Africa

THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LIST CELEBRATES HOTELS ACROSS SIX CONTINENTS WORLDWIDE

Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town has been named No.28 in the global ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024. Following a successful debut in 2023, the second edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels has been announced at a captivating awards ceremony in London and includes industry-defining hotels from across six continents worldwide.

This evening’s awards ceremony once again brought together the global travel and hospitality community to celebrate the world’s best hotels. Held at the historic Guildhall, the event showcased exceptional hotel experiences that will inspire consumers, travellers, and hoteliers around the globe.

At this year’s ceremony, two of Belmond’s legendary properties were awarded: Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya was named at No.18 and won the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel of 2024. Whilst Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town ranks at No.28 and claims the place of 2024’s Best Hotel in Africa.

Skirted by mountain and metropolis, Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town fuses its 125 years of heritage with 21st-century relevance in the urban heart of the city, surrounded by the country’s leading designer boutiques and buzzing cafés. Nestled within 8 acres of verdant gardens that unfold beneath the gaze of Table Mountain, the hotel plugs guests into the pulse of this iconic Southern African destination, from front-row fashion paired with the Nellie’s legendary afternoon tea; collaborations with modern and contemporary African creatives; exceptional dining with new Executive Chef Luke Lawrence Barry; to expert-led marine biology adventures and journeys into the city’s internationally acclaimed winelands.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, comments: “We’re thrilled to be back in London celebrating the second edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels. Bringing together so many influential figures from the travel industry to honour and celebrate the world’s finest hotel experiences is truly a special moment. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to every hotel on the list, each of which has clearly made a lasting impression on our Academy of travel experts. We hope 2024’s list inspires travel lovers to choose a truly spectacular destination for their next trip.”

Tiago Moraes Sarmento, Area Managing Director, Belmond Southern Africa, explains: “Our daily focus is on how we make our guests, and our staff feel. We have the ability to influence that narrative by creating unforgettable moments that epitomise slow luxury for the modern traveller. We are so thrilled to be recognised for the passion and dedication of our extraordinary colleagues who continue to craft magic for our guests and make people smile!”