A simple gardening project in South Sudan has had an enormous impact on the life of widow and single mother of eight, Mary

By Andrew Ewoku

Mary lost her husband 10 years ago; he was killed during a cattle raid, a common occurrence and a major cause of conflict and displacement in the Greater Pibor area where she lives. As is customary in these parts, after the death of her husband, Mary was “handed over” to his younger brother, now the biological father of her three youngest children.

“My relationship with my husband’s brother was rough from the start as we frequently quarrelled and he beat me,” she says casually, while gathering a bunch of leafy green vegetables.

Growing an income: Women in Pibor have created vegetable gardens along the banks of the river

His abusive behaviour led her to flee with her children to Pibor town, a dusty, desolate area along the banks of the Pibor River. She did all she could to earn an income to feed her family – including collecting firewood and selling water.

As head of a household with many dependents, Mary was prioritised by a local committee to benefit from the gardening project, funded by the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) and implemented by ForAfrika (formerly JAM).

ForAfrika introduced agricultural training among mothers whose children are being treated at the malnutrition clinics we run in South Sudan. The women are given “livelihood kits” containing seeds and tools and can then put their new skills to work in communal gardens under the guidance of our Food Security and Livelihoods assistant, Adam Omut.

“With my garden, I have managed to include greens into my family’s diet. Together with the nutrition education and services that my family gets [at ForAfrika’s outpatient centre], I have been able to feed my children well and keep them healthy,” she explains.

Besides putting food on the table, Mary is also able to sell any surplus to buy other household necessities.

“Whenever I am in need of cash, I take a portion to the market. With the money I earn, I can buy some salt, oil, meat and fish for my children. The vegetable market in Pibor town is very good and there is huge demand for vegetables,” she adds.

The market serves many of the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces working in the area. Many of the “Blue Helmets” are vegetarian and enjoy the fresh produce they can acquire from the local women.

Mary says her dream is to expand her garden and acquire a treadle pump to help her keep it watered.

With the support of the SSHF, ForAfrika is providing food security and nutrition support to over 10,000 families (60,000 individuals) in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Andrew Ewoku is Communication Specialist for South Sudan

Sourced from South Sudan: https://www.forafrika.org/stories/mother-of-eight-finds-sustenance-and-solace-through-gardening/