Moscow Deepens Influence in West Africa with Satellite Deal

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have signed a strategic deal with Moscow that will see Russia sell them telecommunications and surveillance satellites. Officials from Russia’s aerospace agency, Roscosmos, formalized the agreement during a meeting in Bamako, Mali. The satellite technology is expected to enhance border security, communication, and surveillance, aiding these military-led governments in their fight against Islamist insurgencies across the Sahel region. Mali’s Finance Minister, Alousséni Sanou, highlighted that the satellites would also help monitor natural disasters like floods and fires. Additionally, the telecom satellite will provide internet, phone, and broadcast services to remote areas, thereby improving communication across the Sahel region. The deal follows the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States, a defense pact between the nations in response to ongoing jihadist threats and international pressure for a return to civilian rule.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

