Morocco’s Trade Deal with China to Boost Local Investment

Morocco and China have enhanced their cooperation by signing the joint Belt and Road implementation plan. Launched in 2013 under the name One Belt, One road, the plan aims to facilitate trade a technological cooperation facilitate trade, research and technological cooperation, seals a strategic partnership between the two countries. When implemented, the deal should see the two nations create joint ventures in the energy industry. China also vows to encourage Chinese businesses to invest in Morocco while granting funds for large development projects in the African country. Morocco was the first Maghrebi country to adhere to the Belt and Road initiative.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS