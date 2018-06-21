Morocco Vs Portugal: Ronaldo eliminates Morocco

It’s over for Morocco. Second match and second defeat for the Atlas Lions.The European champions opened the scoring in the fourth minute thanks to Cristiano ronaldo in a match where Moroccans dominated the whole game but couldn’t score.

After his hat-trick in the first match against Spain on Friday, Ronaldo scored the only goal of the match. A perfect head in the area that allows him to return top scorer of the tournament (four achievements).

The Atlas Lions will certainly feed regrets. Far from being impressed by the European champions, the Moroccans have many opportunities in this match to pick up the score. But they sometimes stumbled on a solid Rui Patricio, sometimes showed too great clumsiness to shake the Portuguese nets.

They managed to maintain the suspense until the last second, with yet another shot of Benatia 90 + 3, which passed, once again, above the cage. They finished the match with a better possession of the ball (53% against 47%), a technical and physical domination. But the Moroccans are now out of the race after this second defeat in two games (defeat 0-1 against Iran in the first match), despite two attractive performances. The next game against Spain will be an opportunity to show again the beautiful football and score a first goal in the competition.