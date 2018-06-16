Morocco Suffers Excruciating 1-0 Loss

Morocco’s Lions of the Atlas had impressed in an early start to the contest. Yet for all their build-up they could not break through Iran’s goalkeeper, Ali Beiranvand.

In the 19th minute Beiranvand did well to save a deflected effort from defender Mehdi Benatia from a corner.

In the 26th minute the Iran players got in the way of two Morocco strikes, the second a fierce effort from Galatasaray midfielder Younes Belhanda. The strike hit Rouzbeh Chesmi before rebounding to safety.

Iran’s coach, Carlos Queiroz, was rocked in the dying minutes by the loss of Alireza Jahanbaksh through an injury.

Just minutes later, defender Ehsan Haji Safi swung a free-kick into the box and Bouhaddouz sent a diving header into his own net.

The Iranians erupted in celebration while Morocco was left stunned at the defeat.

The Lions of the Atlas must now try to find a way to recover.