Morocco: His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Receives Al-Quds Children Taking Part in 15th Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency Summer Camps

By order of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan received, on Friday at the Royal Palace in Tetouan, the Al-Quds children taking part in the 15th edition of the summer camps organized by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency.

Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, this Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif initiative reflects the constant support of His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, for the Holy City and its inhabitants.

It reinforces the Agency’s action, dedicated to supporting the Holy City of Al-Quds and its inhabitants through multiple projects that have a significant impact on the population, particularly women, children and people in difficult situation.

Named “Yacoub Al-Mansour Al-Mouahidi”, this edition, organized from August 09 to 26, benefits, as in previous editions, 50 children (girls and boys) from Al-Quds, aged 11 to 14, accompanied by 5 supervisors also from the Holy City.

The activities of the fifteenth edition of the summer camps include educational trips, competitions, entertainment and leisure activities, as well as cultural visits with Moroccan children.

On this occasion, the Al-Quds children presented His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan with a souvenir gift.

Afterwards, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince posed for a souvenir photo with the Al-Quds children taking part in the summer camp and their supervisors.

The Al-Quds children were then invited to a reception given in their honor by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, and chaired by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.

Since its launch in 2008, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency’s summer camp program has seen a total of 750 children from various districts of the Holy City, accompanied by 75 supervisors, visit different regions of the Kingdom and see for themselves the strength of Moroccans’ solidarity with the Palestinians.

In parallel with the summer camp organized in Morocco, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency launched the “Summer Schools” program in Al-Quds at the beginning of August, benefiting 4,000 children from the Holy City, spread across 17 schools and clubs in the governorate’s various districts and villages.

