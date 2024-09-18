Morocco: His Majesty the King Congratulates Chilean President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His sincere congratulations and wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Chilean people.

HM the King reiterates the Kingdom’s determination to consolidate relations of friendship and cooperation with the Republic of Chile, reaffirming His willingness to work with Gabriel Boric Font to extend these ties to all areas in the interests of the two friendly peoples.

