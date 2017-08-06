How Morocco is Harvesting Water from Fog

NGOs in the Service of the Community

Led by women in the remote area, the Dar Si Hmad organization is the body that regulates this project. It is described as “the world’s largest operational fog-water harvesting system”. Dar Si Hmad designed and installed a “fog recycling” program, which is an innovative solution to persistent water stress in an area where fog is abundant. The technique is inspired by ancestral practices of harvesting dew water. This unique project resulted from a local initiative’s effort to adapt to climate change through provision of water, and combat the effects of desertification. Rains are rare in this region, but fog is everywhere. “For years, villagers have been wondering how to turn this moisture into water,” said Dar Si Hmad‘s president.

The organization wants to equip as many villages as possible and replace the existing nets with new models that are able to withstand a wind of 120 km/h.

“The nets are now exportable in other cities of Morocco- in all the mountainous regions, and on the waterfront”, declared Mr. Derhem, who dreams of one day spreading the project to all Moroccan sites full of fog.

The mission of this NGO is to ensure a sustainable living, as well as create opportunities to help low-income communities learn and prosper. With environmental education as the first step, the NGO promotes better understanding and management of natural resources. They also place their actions at the intersection between an ancestral knowledge of the natural world, and the advances of an enlightened contemporary science. The combination is what makes the protection of biodiversity and life on Earth an ultimate priority. With these concepts in mind, the idea of the project was born.