Morocco Eliminated But With Heads Up

Faced with a Moroccan selection already eliminated, the Roja got the main thing on Monday at the Baltika Arena Kaliningrad (2-2). That is to say qualification to the round of 16. And even the first place in Group B, But nothing was easy for Spain, despite an opponent who had nothing to play in this Russian World Cup. If not avoid the zero point.

The Atlas Lions at least saved the honor with this draw and finding the net, their first goal for twenty years in the World Cup. Boutaïb, Morocco’s top scorer in the playoffs , took advantage of a misunderstanding between Ramos and Iniesta to beat De Gea (0-1, 14th).

“Don Andrés” quickly caught up. On a nice combination, the former BARCA maestro has set back on Isco. Who took his time to adjust El-Kajoui (1-1, 19th). Then the Spaniards dominated the game but Without being very dangerous. Neither Busquets, the head (37th) nor Costa, the tip of the foot (45th + 2), have changed the situation.

The angle of De Gea’s cage saved them on the incredible powerful and floating shot from the outside of Amrabat (55 ‘). On the other hand, MU’s goalkeeper was helpless in front of En-Nesyri on corner (1-2, 81st). In added time, Aspas put the teams tied by a magnificent Madjer. The referee first refused his goal for an offside position and then validated it with the help of the VAR technology. The Spanish can consider themselves happy with this outcome. They have an appointment with the host country in the next round.

Morocco was eliminated but with their heads up