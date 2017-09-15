Moroccan Minister Of Energy, Mines & Sustainable Development To Welcome African Energy Leaders

Two energy forums focusing on gas and renewable energy in Casablanca this November have secured the endorsement of the Honourable Minister Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy, Mines, Sustainable Development in Morocco.

The Africa Renewable Energy Forum (ARF) and the preceding Gas Options: North & West Africa meeting will take place from 29th November – 1st December 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Casablanca.

As the officially labelised side-event of COP22, the Africa Renewable Energy Forumwas first heldin Marrakesh from 2-4 November 2016under the aegis of the Ministry of Energy of Morocco and endorsed by ONEE. The second Forum returns to Moroccothis year to build its foundation as the pan-African meeting for stakeholders driving forward renewable energy projects in Africa.

ARF will bring together government ministers, heads of African utilities and some of the biggest global investors in renewable energy to discuss solutions to move forward renewable energy projects. The first forum attracted over 350 high level international participants, including 11 African countries represented at senior government and utility level.

Preceding the renewable energy forum this year will be the Gas Options – North and West Africa meeting– an international gas-to-power focused gathering shining a spotlight onto gas projects in North & West Africa.

This meeting will invite all 12 countries involved in the Morocco–Nigeria Gas Pipeline project to discuss next steps and the benefits of the project in developing the region. Investors and energy decision-makers will be invited to participate in discussions with the public sector on how they can contribute to the project. This meeting has the support of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and participation from Director General Amina Benkhadra.

Organiser of the forums Valeria Aruffo commented, “With these two meetings we’re proud to display our long-term commitment in working with the Government of Morocco. The forums will hone in oninvestment opportunities in the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline, as well as bringing together key stakeholders to drive forward renewable energy projects on the continent in light of the COP22 outcomes last year.”

