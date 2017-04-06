After six tumultuous months, a new government was finally appointed by King Mohammed VI

Since the elections in October, Abdelilah Benkirane, the former appointed Prime minister has not been able to come up with a strong coalition. As a result, King Mohammed VI, sticking to the Moroccan constitution, appointed Mr Saâdeddine El Otmani as a new Prime Minister, the man who belongs to the same Party of Justice and Development. Since that time, various political parties have not ceased to ensure a comfortable position in the government team, dice are finally thrown.

The list of members of the new government was finally unveiled, officially. King Mohammed VI received the new Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani and his team at the Throne Room at the Royal Palace in Rabat. A ceremony during which these ministers, delegated ministers and secretaries of state took the oath in front of the king.

Despite the calls for reducing the number of ministrie, there is a “slight” overhaul of governmental architecture and the reappointment of several ministers from the former mandate. As expected, the party of the National Rally of Independents was able to keep the so-called strategic ministries: Economy and Finance, Agriculture, Industry, Investment and Trade … even the ministry of Justice, which was much sought after by the Justice and Development Party.

On the PJD side, the winning political party during the last elections, there have been few changes in relation to the previous mandate, even though the party activists and some of its tenors wanted this time to manage strategic departments. The party has kept the two departments of Equipment, Transport and Logistics as well as Energy and Mines. Former and current ministers Amara and Rabbah have just exchanged the departments they had previously run. The appointment of Mohamed Hassad, formerly head of the Ministry of the Interior, as Minister of National Education and Higher Education is a big surprise although this information has been circulating in the media over the last few days … The reactions to this new composition will certainly animate social networks and media over the next few days.

The new government is composed of: