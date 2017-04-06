After six tumultuous months, a new government was finally appointed by King Mohammed VI
Since the elections in October, Abdelilah Benkirane, the former appointed Prime minister has not been able to come up with a strong coalition. As a result, King Mohammed VI, sticking to the Moroccan constitution, appointed Mr Saâdeddine El Otmani as a new Prime Minister, the man who belongs to the same Party of Justice and Development. Since that time, various political parties have not ceased to ensure a comfortable position in the government team, dice are finally thrown.
The list of members of the new government was finally unveiled, officially. King Mohammed VI received the new Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani and his team at the Throne Room at the Royal Palace in Rabat. A ceremony during which these ministers, delegated ministers and secretaries of state took the oath in front of the king.
Despite the calls for reducing the number of ministrie, there is a “slight” overhaul of governmental architecture and the reappointment of several ministers from the former mandate. As expected, the party of the National Rally of Independents was able to keep the so-called strategic ministries: Economy and Finance, Agriculture, Industry, Investment and Trade … even the ministry of Justice, which was much sought after by the Justice and Development Party.
On the PJD side, the winning political party during the last elections, there have been few changes in relation to the previous mandate, even though the party activists and some of its tenors wanted this time to manage strategic departments. The party has kept the two departments of Equipment, Transport and Logistics as well as Energy and Mines. Former and current ministers Amara and Rabbah have just exchanged the departments they had previously run. The appointment of Mohamed Hassad, formerly head of the Ministry of the Interior, as Minister of National Education and Higher Education is a big surprise although this information has been circulating in the media over the last few days … The reactions to this new composition will certainly animate social networks and media over the next few days.
The new government is composed of:
- Saad Eddine El Othmani: Head of government.
- Mustapha Ramid: Minister of State for Human Rights.
- Abdelouafi Laftit: Minister of the Interior.
- Nasser Bourita: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- Mohamed Aujjar: Minister of Justice.
- Ahmed Toufiq: Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs.
- Mohamed El Hajjoui: Secretary General of the Government.
- Mohamed Boussaid: Minister of Economy and Finance.
- Aziz Akhannouch: Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests.
- Mohamed Nabil Benabdallah: Minister of National Planning, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy.
- Mohamed Hassad: Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research.
- Moulay Hafid Elalamy: Minister of Industry, Investment, Trade and Digital Economy.
- Abdelkader Amara: Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water.
- El Houcine Louardi: Minister of Health.
- Aziz Rebbah: Minister of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development.
- Mohamed Sajid: Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicraft and Social Economy.
- Rachid Talbi Alami: Minister of Youth and Sports.
- Mohamed Laaraj: Minister of Culture and Communication.
- Bassima El Hakkaoui: Minister of Family, Solidarity, Equality and Social Development.
- Mohamed Yatim: Minister of Employment and Professional Integration.
- Abdellatif Loudiyi: Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the National Defense Administration.
- Lahcen Daoudi: Deputy Minister to the Head of Government in charge of General Affairs and Governance.
- Mustapha El Khalfi: Deputy Minister to the Head of Government for Relations with Parliament and Civil Society, Government Spokesperson.
- Mohamed Ben Abdelkader: Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the reform of the Administration and the Civil Service.
- Abdelkrim Benatiq: Deputy Minister to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of Moroccans residing abroad and Migration Affairs
- Noureddine Boutayeb: Deputy Minister to the Minister of the Interior.
- Mohamed Najib Boulif: Secretary of State to the Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, in charge of transport.
- Mbarka Bouaida: Secretary of State to the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, in charge of Maritime Fisheries.
- Charafat Yadri Afilal: Secretary of State to the Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, in charge of water.
- Jamila El Moussali: Secretary of State to the Minister of Tourism, Transport