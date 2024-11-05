Moroccan Exhibition Showcases Artifacts from the Ancient Port City of Chellah

An exhibition at Morocco’s central bank museum, the Bank Al-Maghrib Museum, spotlights the ancient port city of Chellah, near Rabat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a rich historical tapestry. Chellah, believed to have been established by the Phoenicians and later a significant Roman outpost, holds relics from multiple civilizations, including Amazigh and Arab influences. The exhibit allows visitors to explore artifacts, notably bronze coins showcasing Chellah’s agricultural and religious identity. These artifacts provide insights into the region’s economic evolution as well as its social and political development. Recent excavations at the site have uncovered new ruins, including baths and residential areas, indicating there may be more undiscovered treasures underground. The exhibition, free to the public, will run through April, offering a unique lens into Morocco’s cultural heritage.

