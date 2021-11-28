Moroccan Airport Among the Best in the World

Many major hubs used the pandemic downtime to spruce up their facilities, renovating lounges and expanding common spaces for more social distancing. Some had already undergone dramatic transformations, as starchitects worked their magic, creating bright and airy airports with amenities ranging from spas and yoga rooms to lush outdoor gardens and swimming pools. As the gateway to one of North Africa’s most popular tourist destinations, Marrakech’s Menra Airport is a worthy introduction to Morocco; it’s not only close to its home city, but also wins raves from fliers for its “stunning” design. As one Traveler reader put it, “The moment you land, you know you have been transported into Northern Africa. The airport is a direct reflection of the culture.”
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER