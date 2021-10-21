The ‘Accountancy Revolution’ is powering forward. Standard Bank has signalled its support for the accounting profession by taking on the role of main sponsor of the 2021 Accounting iNdaba of the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA).
“Accounting is a crucial part of the finance sector and we are committed to the growth and sustainability of the sector. In partnering with SAIPA as the platinum sponsor for this year’s iNdaba, we are acknowledging the strategic contribution accountants make to the economy and the positive changes the profession is experiencing,” says Mandisa Zwane, Head: Accounting Sector Business Banking at Standard Bank Group.
The 2021 iNdaba – taking place virtually on 4 and 5 November with an expected 1 000 delegates attending – exemplifies the sense of forward momentum in the accounting profession. Its theme, “The Accounting Revolution: Infonomics and Sustainability”, explores the impact of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) on the accounting profession and, in turn, on the profession’s impact on companies and the economy.
“The conference theme is in line with Standard Bank’s own ambitions to become a platform business by 2025,” says Zwane, referring to the bank’s recently announced strategy to meet its clients on digital platforms where they are shopping, socialising, and doing business.
An important element of this strategy is to contribute to the ecosystems of professionals, strategists, and decision-makers – as personified by SAIPA and its 15 000-strong membership. “We strive to contribute through sponsorships such as this one and by providing innovative solutions that enable finance and accounting professionals to keep their organisations sustainable, profitable, and ahead of the pack,” says Zwane.
Referring to the partnership between Standard Bank and SAIPA, Zwane says the upcoming Accountancy iNdaba – the third since its inception – promises to be a gathering not to be missed for anyone with an interest in the future of the accounting profession.
“True to its theme of revolution in the profession, the 2021 iNdaba is an ideal platform for demonstrating the power and potential of radical, disruptive technologies in securing business innovation and sustainability,” says Zwane. “We at Standard Bank are proud and honoured to be at the centre of this year’s event.”
Individuals and organisation can find out more, and register for the iNdaba here: https://www.saipa.co.za/accounting-indaba-2021/