Mondato Summit Africa 2020 Beyond Access: Generating Value Through Digital Inclusion

Prominent digital finance consultancy Mondato to host the seventh annual digital finance & fintech thought leadership conference in Maputo, Mozambique on March 31st & April 1st in partnership with Financial Sector Deepening Mozambique (FSDMoç) and telecoms regulator ARECOM.

November 1st, 2019 – Pillars for the digitization of economies are being put into place across Sub- Saharan Africa. Still very much a mobile-first region, the continent is positioned as a leader in financial inclusion initiatives, with several markets on the forefront of establishing use cases for adoption of digital finance. But there is growing concern that though populations are becoming more ‘digitally included’, their lives are not necessarily improving financially.

By some accounts, the fintech industry is expected to increase Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP by upwards of $150 billion by 2022. In order to achieve this, however, the focus may need to become more tailored to a range of user segments, such as urban and rural areas, SME and micro businesses, to women and migrants. From affordable housing to agriculture, an array of viable use cases is developing across the region, with this innovation spurring adoption.

As value propositions become more innovative, targeted, and streamlined, this should result in an orders-of-magnitude increase in fintech’s addressable market, and in turn will contribute to a wider digital transformation of economies across Africa. But several fundamental questions remain: How best to identify and develop viable use cases, which will be deemed by the target segment to deliver appreciable? Are partnership models for fintech too flimsy or complex; and what might new alliances look like? How can progress and impact of these services be measured and optimized?

Mondato selected Mozambique as its host market because while its digital financial services ecosystem is still in the early stages of development, both supply and demand of digital services are growing. Yet the country’s low levels of inclusion mean a massive opportunity still for digital services, particularly as policy and regulation in the country continue to evolve and seek to promote fintech innovation and development.

Held in partnership with FSDMoç and ARECOM, the event will showcase new and exciting use cases across sectors and address the need to innovate and collaborate in order to drive the next wave of financial.

The Mondato Summit series was created to offer clarity amid a chaotic and constantly changing industry. The executive conference hosted speakers and attendees from some of the most innovative companies in the sphere – from local and regional banks and telcos to tech giants and startups. With approximately 150 industry experts and their peers representing over 100 companies, Mondato Summit Africa will define factors that must be taken into consideration when designing and implementing successful digital solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa.

For more information on Mondato Summit Africa, please visit www.mondatosummit.com/africa.

