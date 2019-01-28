Mondato Summit Africa 2019

Scaling Digital Finance & Commerce Innovations in Sub-Saharan Africa

Prominent digital finance consultancy Mondato to host the sixth annual digital finance & commerce thought leadership forum in Johannesburg, South Africa on April 9th.

Pillars for the digitization of economics are being put into place across Sub-Saharan Africa. Still very much a mobile-first region,

the continent is positioned as a potential leader in Digital Finance and Commerce (DFC) with several markets already leading the way in establishing use cases for mobile money and digital finance. But difficulties in launching in new markets prove that the case for DFC is contingent on its value proposition and the market engagement.

Beyond Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions and airtime top-up, an array of viable use cases is developing across the region. The proliferation of these use case innovations has spurred adoption, as well as altered the ecosystem and opened it up beyond telcos, banks and retailers. From Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) energy and agriculture to education and micro-credit, these new service offerings are re-ordering the DFC value chain across Sub-

Saharan Africa and driving adoption.

These more efficient and targeted value propositions should help to drive a digital transformation of economies across Africa. But the questions still remain: how can stakeholders monetize and scale these innovations? And how can progress and impact of

these services be measured? The sixth annual Mondato Summit Africa will focus on these new and exciting use cases, as well as address how both incumbents and innovators alike can navigate the highly complex DFC ecosystem.

The Mondato Summit series was created to offer clarity amid a chaotic and constantly changing industry. The executive conference hosted speakers and attendees from some of

the most innovative companies in the sphere – from local and regional banks and telcos to tech giants and startups. A fairly intimate event, with approximately 125 industry experts

and their peers representing over 75 companies, Mondato Summit Africa will define factors that must be taken into consideration when designing and implementing successful DFC

solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa.

