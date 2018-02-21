Mobile Class Academy Brings Succour To Nigerian Secondary School Students

Mobile Class Academy (MCA), Nigeria’s leading Video e-Learning platform for students in Senior Secondary School (Sciences, Commercial and Arts classes) is thrilled to announce a revolutionary service to Senior Secondary School Students in Nigeria.The service is aimed at bringing qualitativeeducation to the door step of every Secondary School Student in Nigeria. From today, students can sign up via MCA’S website, www.mcaclasses.com on their phone, Laptop, Desktop or Tablet, giving them unlimited access to thousands of the world’s best classes on all theirschool subjects.



The Mobile Class Academyplatform offers students:

• Unlimited access to MCA’s vast library of thousands of exclusive lectures with notes, visuals and graphical representations;

• Interaction with global academic community. At Mobile Class Academy, we believe students should not study in isolation as sharing of ideas and experiences among students around the world on our platform will broaden their knowledge base;

• Students who have difficulties understanding grey areas in any subject or topiccan access our competentstandby on-line teachers toproffer solutions;

• A more flexible, inclusive and attractive learning process as against the monotonous classroom restriction students are subjected to;

• Access to Mobile Class Academy on all platforms at once; phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and other connected devices.

TaiwoPopoola, the CEO,VOGUENET INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY LIMITED notes that ‘Mobile Class Academy (MCA) is here to reshape the academic space in Nigeria. By creating a platform where students can learn any subject from the best minds in the country anywhere they are, they are guaranteed of reducing failure rate in national and international exams.

According to Taiwo, the depth of our educational decay did not sink as much until he came across a newspaper publication in England with a screaming headline,‘11 million Nigerians could not assess quality education’. This was unbelievable. Even more alarming is the UNESCO report in 2015 that the numbers of Nigerians unable to assess quality education stands at 54 million. This was a disaster waiting to happen. So, it got him thinking on how best to crash this figures. This is how they came about Mobile Class Academy (MCA).

As we all know, getting qualitative education is very expensive here in Nigeria. What we’ve done at MCA is to bring quality education to the door step of all’.

Also, the statistics shows that the average failure rate in the West Africa Examination Council examination result (WAEC) for ten years is over 60 per cent which value at billions of naira going down the drain annually, a platform such as this can help to educate large number of students wherever they are at their convenience and deliver expected result within a short time possible.

ABOUT MOBILE CLASS ACADEMY

Mobile Class Academy (MCA) is Nigeria's leading Video e-Learning solution platform that simulates and transforms the traditional (classroom) learning system to a dynamic, flexible and more simplified digital one for students in Senior SecondarySchools (Science, Commercial and Arts classes). Our goal is to help students convert the productive hours spent on social media to learning.MCA places the education you want at your finger tip.