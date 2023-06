This beautiful mixtape was put together by lovers of Nigerian Gospel singer mercy chinwo and South Africa German bass singer Lerato Shadare. The mixtape consists of beautiful songs from both artists, it is a non-stop mixtape that you can play in your cars on your way to work, as you’re cooking, etc. This collection of mixtape is Never for sale, but for the sole purpose of blessing life and taking men to God through music. The songs will take you on a journey of everlasting praise and gratitude.