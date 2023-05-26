Mitsumi Distribution to Showcase Cutting-Edge Technology at GITEX Africa 2023

RABAT, Morocco, 26 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Mitsumi Distribution, a leading technology provider specializing in distribution channels across Africa with offices in 24 countries around the Middle East and Africa, 3200+ partners, 24 vendors, and 6 service centers to cater better, proudly announces its participation in the highly anticipated GITEX Africa 2023. With over two decades of experience, Mitsumi Distribution is poised to present its extensive range of advanced technology solutions. Additionally, Mitsumi Distribution is excited to unveil its strategic partnership with HP, expanding its offerings across French-Speaking countries in West and Central Africa.

During Gitex Africa, Mitsumi will showcase its expertise and reaffirm its dedication to delivering the latest solutions to its valued clientele. Mitsumi is thrilled to present its three pillars of expertise, encompassing IT, Telco, and Enterprise solutions during Gitex and will feature an impressive lineup of renowned brands representing the forefront of innovation in each domain. Visitors can explore cutting-edge IT products from Dell, HP, Canon, Acer, Asus, and LG, while also experiencing the latest Telco advancements from Nokia, Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Tecno, and Infinix. In addition, value enterprise solutions from Dell, HPE, Vinchin, Hitachi, and other brands will be displayed, along with top-tier components from Kingston, Kioxia, Lexar, Seagate, and Toshiba.

Mr. Mitesh Shah, Managing Director at Mitsumi Distribution commented “We are delighted to participate in GITEX Africa 2023, as it presents a tremendous opportunity to engage with our valued customers, partners, and industry peers,” added “This event allows us to showcase our latest innovations, exchange insights, and forge valuable relationships. Our goal is to empower African businesses with state-of-the-art technology solutions, contributing to the region’s ongoing digital transformation journey. These innovative offerings have proven our ability to empower leading companies across Africa, facilitating operational efficiency, streamlined processes, and sustainable growth.”

Mitsumi Distribution, committed to knowledge sharing and thought leadership, will host seminars and workshops at GITEX Africa, providing invaluable industry insights. With a team of over 40 certified skilled engineers, personalized consultations and support will be offered to ensure tailored solutions for customers. Mitsumi Distribution aims to strengthen its position as a key player in the African technology market, connecting with clients and partners, understanding market trends, and exploring new opportunities. This presence underscores Mitsumi Distribution’s unwavering commitment to driving technology adoption and fostering digital transformation across the continent.

Looking forward to meeting all Gitex participants and visitors at our stand 4C-20 in Hall 4 from 31st to 2nd June

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of MITSUMI Distribution..

About Mitsumi Distribution:

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading technology provider specializing in distribution channels across Africa, the GCC, and French-speaking countries. With over two decades of experience, Mitsumi Distribution has firmly established itself as a trusted authority in the region. The company offers a wide range of innovative technology solutions, with a core focus on cloud computing, networking, servers, and storage. Mitsumi Distribution is dedicated to delivering superior products, exceptional service, and unparalleled value to its esteemed customers. www.mitsumidistribution.com

Media contact:

marketing@mitsumidistribution.com

The post Mitsumi Distribution to Showcase Cutting-Edge Technology at GITEX Africa 2023 appeared first on African Media Agency.