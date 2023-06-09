Mitsumi Distribution Strengthens Its Position and Accelerates Growth in West Africa

DUBAI, UAE, 9 June 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Mitsumi Distribution, the largest global distributor of consumer electronics, IT, Telco, Networking, Storage and Solution provider in Africa and the GCC, is excited to announce the expansion of its distribution partnership with Dell Technologies in West Africa – French speaking countries.

This strategic alliance will further solidify Mitsumi’s market position in the region, offering channel partners enhanced access to Dell Technologies’ state-of-the-art product portfolio. With regional offices and dedicated teams in Ivory coast, Chad, Gabon, Cameroon, Mali, and Senegal, Mitsumi will deliver Dell’s innovative, secure, and reliable solutions to customers across multiple countries.

Mitsumi will be the authorized distributor for the complete range of Dell products, which includes the servers as well as storage solution in the following countries: Cameroon, Chad, Côte dIvoire, Congo, Senegal, Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Congo (Democratic Republic of the), Equatorial Guinea, French Guiana, Angola, Burundi, Cape Verde, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Liberia, Mayotte, Reunion, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Benin, Gambia, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone, Togo.

This collaboration will empower Mitsumi to strengthen its foothold in the African market, expand its market share and create new opportunities for customers to access cost-effective, high-performing solutions.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Mitesh Shah, Managing Director of Mitsumi Distribution, said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Dell Technologies in the West Africa – French speaking countries. Dell Technologies is a leader in the IT industry, and this collaboration will enable us to provide our customers with the highest quality products and services. We look forward to working closely with Dell Technologies to ensure that our partners are able to leverage the full potential of their IT investments.”

In conclusion, the partnership extension between Dell Technologies and Mitsumi Distribution in West Africa marks a promising development expected to deliver numerous advantages to customers in the region. Combining Dell Technologies providing top-notch products solutions and services with Mitsumi’s distribution expertise, this collaboration is poised for success.

About Mitsumi Distribution:

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading technology provider specializing in distribution channels across Africa, the GCC, and French-speaking countries. With over two decades of experience, Mitsumi Distribution has firmly established itself as a trusted authority in the region. The company offers a wide range of innovative technology solutions, with a core focus on cloud computing, networking, servers, and storage. Mitsumi Distribution is dedicated to delivering superior products, exceptional service, and unparalleled value to its esteemed customers. www.mitsumidistribution.com

