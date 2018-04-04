MIT Africa Innovate Conference, April 7th

Tickets are selling out fast for the 2018 MIT Africa Innovate Conference this Saturday, April 7th at the MIT Media Lab. Get your ticket today!

We are offering a special discount that can be redeemed by entering ‘2018FriendsOfAICSpecial’ at checkout. This will unlock a special rate of $90 Professional Special, $70 Staff, Faculty and Alumni Special, and $50 Student Special.

We have a stellar line-up of activities that explore Digitization for Inclusive Growth, the theme of this year’s conference:

4 keynote speakers including Ismail Ahmed, Founder & CEO of WorldRemit

6 panels lined with Subject Matter Experts covering a range of salient topics from healthcare to financial inclusion

3 workshops led by industry leading experts from IDEO, MIT Martin Trust Center for Entrepreneurship, and MIT SOLVE

Career and Innovation Expo and recruiting exposure with top firms from the continent

Networking opportunities over hot breakfast, hot lunch, and open bar happy hour

After-party at Cure Lounge with bottle service access

We look forward to another amazing Africa Innovate Conference!