Miss this Cape Town District and You’ll Miss Out

Top 10 News / March 21, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

Butting right up against the City Bowl District and the popular tourist base Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Woodstock doesn’t draw in half the amount of tourists that its neighbours do. Why? It’s not showy or modern, and parts of it are lined with rickety porticos and industrial businesses. But the closer you look, the more you tune into its charm. It really doesn’t take much effort to unearth Woodstock’s pretty, leafy streets of traditional Victorian homes, characterful old buildings housing indie enterprises, refreshingly casual art galleries, cool furniture makers and kooky vintage shops. Bleeding into fellow artsy, student-heavy areas Salt River and Observatory to the west, this ’hood has managed to embrace its ongoing regeneration while nonchalantly hanging onto its old-school Capetonian character.

SOURCE: INDEPENDENT

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here