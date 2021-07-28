Miracle Africa International Foundation Intervenes In Africa Youth’s Education Through Sports

Miracle Africa International Foundation (MAIF) is a non-profit Swiss based organization, Founded by Nadia Murabet in 2008. MAIF’s mission is to provide to African people, in particular to its most vulnerable citizens with a better quality of life by initiating and implementing projects and programs that encourage and strive for sustainable development, stability and peace on the African continent.
The Miracle Africa International Foundation has also developed an initiative “Education through Sports”, to be carried out in various African villages aimed at creating green areas where kids can practice football and other athletic disciplines, to supplement their school teaching with a training coach through the practice of sports as an effective tool of social integration.
“Education through Sports” is for at all children from six years of age until adolescence and is based on three actions:
• Providing each village with a sports field, related services and equipment for the children
• Training educators through specialized coaching programs
• Providing educational scholarships for young African soccer talents
Project , Education through Sports, the foundation.
The Miracle Africa International Foundation is honored to work on this project with Yasmin Behzadi for the country of Ghana as they both strongly believe in the power of education through sports to foster a new conscious and responsible generation that drives Africa’s future forward.
In March 2021, Yasmin Behzadi, an Iranian Canadian Entrepreneur and the brain behind Sark Collection, joined Miracle Africa International Foundation as a volunteer covering the role of Sports Philanthropy Director for the country of Ghana. As part of her social responsibility, Yasmin is enforcing young Ghanaian’s with an aspiration not only to pursue sports but also to consider being educated to compete well on the world pitches.
Having had an admirable passion of Football since 3 years ago and despite the fact that she knew how difficult and challenging it would be, Yasmin dedicated most of her time to help the Young Players by sponsoring a selected number of talented Ghanaian players to make it professional and internationally recognized in football world. She recently visited the Ideal Ladies Football Club and Ideal Boys FC at Kaneshie Bishop Park in Accra, to discuss the challenges facing the club and ways to improve the lives of the players as well as promoting schooling alongside sports.
Yasmin on Wednesday July 21, with the help of some professional footballers; Samuel Sarfo a Black Stars player, Al Khaleej Fc defender and Bernard Oliver Mensah of Black Stars and Kayserispor Fc Midfielder donated some sports equipment and food items to the Ideal Football Club.
Speaking to Yasmin, she said most of the young people who want to pursue a career in sports, do not give much importance to their education or schooling, where “Miracle Africa International Foundation and Yasmin are strong believers that a successful futures can be built via supporting sports in school environments. Education through Sports, Miracle Africa International Foundation’s main program to promote such activities, works across Africa to make this vision to become a reality”
She added that MAIF strives to encourage not only the development of African nation, artistic, cultural, sportive and democratic values but also to promote them to propel the continent’s progress in many other aspects.
The Miracle Africa International Foundation’s office is based in Geneva Switzerland and the founder and president is Madam Nadia Murabet, an Award-Winning Peace Humanitarian. Her work focuses on the ignition of change to make a difference in the world. Nadia and Yasmin can make a positive difference in the life of young Africans by promoting Education through Sports, empowering youth and bridging cultures through peace and sport related initiatives in Africa and other continents.
May God help us all to achieve these objectives.