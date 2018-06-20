MIPAD Unveils Media & Culture Class Of 2018 Finalists

The executive team, honorees and partners of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), will unveil the 3rd category (Media & Culture) of the MIPAD global 100 Class of 2018 on June 23rd, recognising excellence in people of African descent from over 50 countries worldwide.

On the sidelines of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards Weekend, June 22-25, 2018, MIPAD will be hosting a networking & press event for the 2018 honorees and media at Crocker, 453 South Spring Street, Los Angeles on Saturday June 23 2018. Celebrities and executives will make special guest appearances to discuss the importance of collaboration between the diaspora and Africa in the entertainment industry. RSVP@mipad.org / +1 917 541 8394.

Did you know that the United Nations declared the years 2015 – 2024 as the International Decade for People of African Descent ( IDPAD), worldwide? And, in-line with the 1st pillar of the decade; RECOGNITION, MIPAD will recognize 200 high achievers: 100 based in Africa, and 100 based in the Diaspora across four categories; (1) Politics & Governance, (2) Business & Entrepreneurship, (3) Media & Culture, (4) Humanitarian & Religious, annually until 2024.

This decade declared by the UN presents an opportunity to showcase people of African descent in a positive light on the global stage to the world. Following the 73rd annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the UN has officially invited the cast and directors of Black Panther to screen their movie inside the UN Headquarters in New York City on 3 October 2018. This will be followed by a Q&A discussion between the cast, members of the diaspora and African leaders.

“With their trailblazing achievements in film, music, performing arts, fashion, sports and journalism, our Media & Culture honorees are impacting popular culture, changing the narratives about Africa and its diaspora and showcasing there is excellence in black worldwide,” says Kamil Olufowobi, founder of MIPAD.

“MIPAD is creating a platform for the unification of all people of African descent worldwide. And, through this plaform, we are fostering global collaborations between high-achieving individuals in the politics, business, media and humanitarian sectors for the glory of Africa and it’s Diaspora. Our mission with MIPAD is to build a global network of civil society actors to join together and support the implementation of the IDPAD as proclaimed by the UNGA Resolution 68/237,” Olufowobi concluded.

The 4th and final category of the Class of 2018 featuring honorees who have made great strides the humanitarian field will be released on July 18 2018, as part of the 100th year anniversary of the birth of great leader and visionary Nelson Mandela.