Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of the Republic of Mali

By / / APO, Media

H.E. Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Dieminatou Sangare, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to the UAE.

His Excellency wished the new Ambassador of the Republic of Mali success in the performance of her duties and emphasized the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Mali in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.