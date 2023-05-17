The invite-only forum welcomes ministers from several ministry offices

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia Industry Talks cover technology, project management, architecture, design, and sustainability across the three days of the exhibition

See 130+ exhibitors from over 24 countries showcasing the latest trends, products and innovations in construction

The Ministerial Forum is a highlight at this year’s Big 5 Construct Ethiopia, where the landscape of the local construction industry will be debated among ministers from several ministry offices across the country. This invite-only forum seeks to bolster resilience in the Ethiopian construction sector, poised for exciting growth.

For access to opportunities in the industry as well as key products, services and local and international stakeholders within Ethiopia’s thriving construction landscape, Big 5 Construct Ethiopia is not to be missed and brings together 6,000+ construction, building and infrastructure professionals, representing at least 24 different countries under one roof.

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia will feature 20 free CPD-certified Industry Talks on a range of topics across construction, project management, architecture and design, sustainability, technology and engineering.

High-profile speakers in attendance will include Dr. Denamo Addissie Nuramo, Assistant Professor, Addis Ababa University; Daniel Getachew, Director Structural Engineering, ZIAS A+E; Lieutenant Colonel Federico Zepponi, Responsible for the Operational Department of the Carabinieri Command for Labour Protection in Rome (IT), Carabinieri Corp.; Eng. Yonas Ayalew Tessema, CEO, ECWC; Eng. Wendweson Girma, MOSHA, Regional Admin. OSHAssociation Ethiopia Region; Yemisrach Molla, Project Manager, Turner and Townsend; Eng. Brook Anteneh, Vice President, EACE; and Endale Shiferaw, Chapter Immediate Past President, PMI Ethiopia Chapter.

Attendees at the Industry Talks will discover bright ideas on every step of the construction process, from inception to completion.

“Be inspired by the innovations in architecture through a panel discussion by the Association of Ethiopian Architects. Learn the top tricks for efficient project management in the built environment and gain insights on construction from the real estate industry, among other hot topics of interest. Access a diverse set of industry-knowledge across the three-day event, covering emerging trends within the Big 5 Construct Ethiopia, formerly known as AddisBuild is in its twelfth year and now runs within a global portfolio of construction events organised by dmg events. Ethel Events & Communications is the local partner working with dmg events on Big 5 Construct Ethiopia.

Attendees can look forward to hearing from industry experts, including Daniel Getachew, Director of Structural Engineering at ZIAS A+E and Ayenew Yihune, Lecturer and Researcher at the Addis Ababa Science and Technology University.

Eng. Dawit Benti, Chair of Architecture and Design at the Ethiopian Institute of Architecture, Building Construction and City Development (EiABC) will be discussing the framework for heritage management and reconstruction in Addis Ababa. “We have the opportunity to improve the status quo and revive our older infrastructure, while building resilience for the future,” said Benti.

“The event will provide a unique platform for influential decision-makers, experts and thought leaders to share the latest trends and insights on all construction matters. Expect to see state-of-the-art products and technologies that can futureproof and transform the construction industry in Ethiopia,” added Greenish.

Continuous professional development is crucial in an industry like construction, where new trends can positively disrupt the way of working and elevate the output in the industry. Big 5 Construct Ethiopia will represent the full spectrum of the construction industry, from building services to smart construction, solar, building interiors, finishes, materials, tools and more. The Industry Talks will be CPD-accredited for attendees.

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia is supported by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), ABiQ, EACE and OSH Association. The Ethiopian Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure and the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Tourism have endorsed the show for its dedication to boosting the local construction sector.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to this year’s Big 5 Construct Ethiopia. The event features a wealth of expertise and innovation across three days of business, networking and education that will merge all and everyone in construction,” Greenish concluded.

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia takes place from 18-20 May 2023 at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and is free to attend for industry professionals.

To register, visit https://www.thebig5constructethiopia.com/