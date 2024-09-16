Minister visits West Africa to bolster partnerships for growth

UK support to boost growth, clean energy, food security and women’s empowerment announced as Minister for Africa Lord Collins begins week-long visit to West African regional powers, Ghana and Senegal; In Ghana, UK funds will help small businesses to access clean energy sources and in Senegal, the Minister will lead a delegation of 40 companies to explore opportunities to deepen trade and investment ties; New funding will also improve access to reproductive health services for women and girls in Senegal.

Modern economic partnerships are high on the agenda as UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins for Highbury, embarks on a week-long visit to Ghana and Senegal to drive mutual growth and prosperity.

In Senegal, Lord Collins will meet Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko. Leading a delegation of 40 companies, he will explore opportunities for increasing trade and investment between the UK and Senegal with a focus on partnerships that deliver mutually beneficial, sustainable growth.

He will also highlight new UK Export Finance-backed investment in infrastructure worth hundreds of millions of pounds, and commit UK support for Senegal’s new industrial strategy.

Visiting the Port of Dakar, Lord Collins will see first-hand how UK investment will support Senegalese and intra-African growth and trade and create jobs; and ride the UK-funded Dakar Bus Rapid Transit System, the first electric bus network in sub-Saharan Africa.

Approximately £7.24m of UK funding has also been announced to empower women and girls to have greater voice, choice and control over their reproductive health and rights in Senegal, through the new Women’s Integrated Sexual Health (WISH) Dividend programme.

Subject to contract, the programme will be delivered by MSI Senegal, alongside Senegalese and international partners, the programme is expected to prevent almost 400,000 unintended pregnancies, 92,000 unsafe abortions, and over 550 maternal deaths. It is also estimated to save approximately £24.3m in direct healthcare costs that would otherwise be paid for by families or the healthcare system.

Ahead of his visit, Lord Collins of Highbury said:

The UK is reconnecting with the world. We are deepening our relationships with our African counterparts based on genuine respect, focusing on partnerships that deliver mutually beneficial and sustainable investment and growth.

In Senegal, I’m leading a UK trade mission of 40 companies and announcing support to their flagship connectivity programme and their new industrial strategy. In Ghana, we’re unlocking access to a network of clean, green energy for small businesses through an innovative partnership with the private sector. These are the growth initiatives of the future.

But a country cannot grow sustainably without empowering its women. That’s why I’m also announcing new funding to empower women and adolescents to have more freedom to control their bodies and their future and to contribute economically.

Alain Christian Mbengue, MSI Senegal’s Country Director, said:

I want to thank the UK Government, not only for this important investment, but for their longstanding partnership and support.

Through this funding we and our partners will be able to expand access to lifesaving sexual and reproductive health services that will support the Ministry of Health and Social Action to reach its ambitious targets and give women and girls from the poorest and most vulnerable communities the opportunity to follow their dreams and become our next generation of leaders.

During his time in Ghana, Lord Collins will meet with the President Nana Akufo-Addo and political leaders ahead of the country’s election in December 2024. The Minister will also meet with the World Food Programme (WFP) to understand more about how climate change is contributing to food insecurity, launching a £500,000 food fortification programme, alongside new funding of at least £1 million to support Ghanaian communities suffering from drought and crop deprivation.

The UK, together with Shell Foundation, will also announce support for innovative energy firms Kofa and PASH Global to accelerate the green energy transition in Ghana. Backed by a commitment of £3.8 million, Kofa and PASH will help small businesses switch from petrol generators to sustainable batteries for powering appliances like refrigerators. The initiative also promotes the use of electric motorbikes, providing green energy solutions for everyday mobility.

The project is part of the UK’s Transforming Energy Access programme which works with countries to provide sustainable energy for millions of people, creating jobs and supporting livelihoods.

