Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meets Cameroonian Minister of External Relations

By / / APO, Media

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with HE Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Cameroon Lejeune Mbella Mbella, on the sidelines of the 50th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Yaounde.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

