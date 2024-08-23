Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi to visit Japan

Hon. Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi, will visit Japan from August 23 to 28 to attend the TICAD Ministerial Meeting and as a guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During her stay in Japan, Minister Tembo will hold a working dinner with Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, to exchange views on bilateral relations and cooperation in the international arena.

It is expected that the relations between Japan and Malawi will be further strengthen through the visit by Minister Tembo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.