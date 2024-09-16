Minister for Africa Lord Collins Reaffirms United Kingdom (UK)-Ghana Partnership

Lord Collins, the UK Minister for Africa, will visit Ghana on 17th September. This visit, his first to West Africa, will reinforce the enduring partnership between the UK and Ghana.

During his visit, Lord Collins will meet stakeholders including Government Ministers, leaders in Ghana’s tech and innovation sector and food security agencies.

The Minister will also meet civil society organisations that work on issues of importance to both the UK and Ghana, including democracy and security.

Lord Collins will announce funding including:

£3.8 million, in partnership with Shell Foundation, to make green energy more accessible to Ghanaians

at least £1 million to support Ghana’s drought response

£500,000 for a food fortification programme in northern Ghana

Ahead of his visit, Lord Collins, the UK Minister for Africa, said:

The UK and Ghana are close friends, and my visit is all about deepening our partnership for closer stronger collaboration across various sectors, from green growth to food security. Working together, we can address shared challenges and unlock new opportunities for both our nations.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, added:

We are thrilled to welcome Lord Collins to Ghana, where he will witness first-hand the breadth and depth of our partnership. The Minister’s choice of Ghana for his first West African visit speaks volumes about the importance of the UK-Ghana relationship to our new Government. The visit will reinforce our shared commitment to a prosperous, sustainable future for both countries.

