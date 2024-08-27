Minister for Africa, Lord Collins, Embarks on 1st Visit to Africa

From August 14 to 16, Lord Collins of Highbury, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Africa, made his inaugural visit to Africa, marking a significant step in strengthening UK-Angola relations.

During his visit, Lord Collins met with President João Lourenço to discuss Angola’s pivotal role in mediating peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The UK acknowledges and supports Angola’s efforts in conflict resolution in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lord Collins also engaged with key ministers, including Finance Minister Vera Daves and Transport Minister Ricardo Viegas d’Abreu, to highlight the UK’s commitment to trade, growth and addressing climate and sustainability challenges. His visit to the Province of Huambo included a meeting with Governor Pereira Alfredo, where he witnessed the impactful demining work of The HALO Trust, funded by the UK and Angola.

In the Province of Benguela, Lord Collins met with the Vice Governor for Technical Services and Infrastructure, Adilson Gonçalves to gain insights into the Lobito Corridor, further emphasizing the UK’s support for regional development initiatives.

Expressing optimism about the future of the UK-Angola partnership, Lord Collins stated:

“This was my first visit to Angola and Africa since my appointment, and I am delighted to be here at such an exciting time for the UK-Angolan partnership. Meeting President Lourenço and other key leaders has reinforced our shared commitment to regional stability and development.”

“I visited Huambo to understand more about the Lobito Corridor and how it will improve cross-border economic activity across the region. During my visit, I also saw how UK funding is having a positive impact on demining efforts in the country, thanks to the fantastic work of The HALO Trust, transforming land for growth.”

“I look forward to seeing the UK and Angola partnership continue to thrive and improve outcomes that benefit all of us.”

