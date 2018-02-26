Minister for Finance Nigeria, to Give Opening Address at Africa Islamic Finance Forum

It has been confirmed that Her Excellency, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Honourable Minister for Finance, Federal Republic of Nigeria will give the opening address at the 3rd Africa Islamic Finance Forum (AIFF) when it comes to Lagos, Nigeria 27-28th March 2018.

Hosted by the Ministry of Finance Nigeria in collaboration with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of IDB Group, this exclusive event is designed specifically for the benefit of local and international market players to explore development opportunities in Islamic finance in Africa – focusing on building the market and exploring the huge potential through inward investment and international collaboration.

With full government support and hosting some of the most influential decision-makers in the industry from countries including Nigeria, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Sudan, Kenya and beyond, H.E. Kemi Adeosun will address an expected 700 delegates, participating in a programme that incorporates extensive discussions on investment opportunities in key African markets.

Taking centre stage at the very forefront of Africa’s flourishing Islamic finance sector, AIFF 2018 continues to grow in support daily, attracting participation from many leading financial, business, technology, real estate and legal sectors companies, including key support from Islamic Development Bank as Strategic Partners, alongside other key sponsors Sterling Bank, Brains & Hammers, Jaiz Bank, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, Tamweel Africa Holding and Path Solutions.

To download a copy of the full programme or for information on how you can apply to attend the Africa Islamic Finance Forum 2018, please visit www.africa-if.com.