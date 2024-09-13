Minister Counsellor (Labour) in Riyadh visited Thai workers in Egypt

On 8 September 2024, Mr. Tanit Loipimai, Minister Counsellor, together with Mr. Chartchai Tiamsanit, Counsellor, Office of Labour Affairs in Riyadh, also accredited to Egypt, met with spa masseuse and chefs of Sabai Sabai restaurant. On this occasion, he exchanged views with Thai workers on living conditions and challenges for working in Egypt.

In addition, he visited the Dusit Thani Hotel in New Cairo, which employed more than 20 Thai workers, as well as visited their dormitory.

