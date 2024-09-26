Mining Resumes in Congo’s South Kivu After Governor’s Approval

The governor of South Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo has authorized the resumption of all mining activities in the region, which is rich in valuable minerals like gold, copper, cobalt, and tantalum. The governor had suspended all mining activities in the region in July to investigate irregularities in the mining sector. A preliminary investigation followed, and it revealed that over 550 out of nearly 650 operators lacked proper permits. This discovery led to the arrest of over 45 people, including two magistrates, for fraud and the illegal exploitation of minerals. In August, the governor lifted the suspension on all metals except gold, while continuing consultations with mining industry stakeholders. However, his new announcement ensures all mining operations in the region can now resume, including gold. While announcing this development, the governor warned that authorities will continue monitoring the sector to prevent exploitation and illegal activities.



SOURCE: REUTERS

Share it!