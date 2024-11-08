Mining Ministers Present Critical Mineral Expansion Strategies at Critical Minerals Africa (CMA)

The second day of the Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) Summit began with a Ministerial Forum, where mining ministers from Eswatini, Malawi, Argentina and representatives from Tanzania highlighted initiatives to advance the mining sector.

HRH Prince Lonkhokhela, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy for the Kingdom of Eswatini, described mining as a foundational pillar of economic growth for the country.

“Our recent high-resolution aerial survey has indicated the presence of copper, nickel and cobalt in the western regions, along with lithium and tantalum in the south,” he stated.

Eswatini is developing a Critical Minerals Strategy in collaboration with the Commonwealth Group, slated for completion by mid-next year, according to the minister.

Lonkhokhela stated that Eswatini is revamping its regulations to align with neighboring nations such as Mozambique and South Africa, aiming for knowledge sharing, resource pooling and regional cooperation on value addition.

Monica Chang’anamuno, Minister of Mining for the Republic of Malawi, emphasized the need for Malawi and Africa to align with the global conversation on critical minerals and the energy transition to seize emerging opportunities.

Chang’anamuno highlighted Malawi’s vision to diversify its agriculture-dependent economy through its Agriculture, Tourism and Mining Strategy, prioritizing critical minerals as a driver of growth.

Malawi currently has several rare earth and lithium projects, including the Kasongo rare earth project, which employs 1,200 people, with plans to engage up to 10,000 throughout its lifespan, according to the Minister.

Malawi also discovered one of the world’s largest lithium deposits, in partnership with a Korean firm and Rio Tinto, the Minister told delegates at CMA. Additionally, the nation aims to double its energy production to 1,000 MW by next year, with 232 MW allocated to support mining operations.

Maria Alejandra Vlek, Minister of Economic and Commercial Section of Embassy of Argentina in South Africa, highlighted the country’s significant lithium potential, holding 22% of global lithium resources, with 180 critical mineral projects currently underway.

She said the country is deploying some 50 lithium projects, including an $800 million lithium facility, and seeks to leverage expertise and investment from African mining countries such as South Africa.

Venace Mwasse, Director of Tanzania’s State Mining Corporation, stated “We are aware of the need to reduce emissions through critical mineral production and are committed to ensuring this while benefiting our communities.”

He added that only 16% of Tanzania’s land has been surveyed, with a target to reach 50% as part of the country’s Vision 2030 Strategy.

