Mining Indaba Collaborates With The Association Of Women In Mining In Africa (AWIMA) To Empower, Unite, And Strengthen The Women In Mining Africa Footprint

As the mining industry in Africa continues to undergo significant transformation, empowering women in the industry is essential for driving sustainable development and gender equality across the continent. Despite being traditionally male dominated, the mining sector presents a unique opportunity for women to showcase their skills and expertise as advocates of change. By promoting women’s leadership in decision-making processes and projects, Africa can unlock their full potential and accelerate progress towards a more inclusive and resilient future.

The partnership between Mining Indaba and AWIMA is crucial in advocating and focusing on issues women are facing within the African mining industry. The theme of Mining Indaba 2025 “Future-proofing African Mining, Today!” focuses on advancing the mining industry in Africa while also promoting sustainability and equality.

The collaboration marks a pivotal moment that aims to champion, develop, and showcase the important role that women in Africa play in the mining sector and highlight their contributions to shaping a more environmentally conscious and equitable future. Mining Indaba is striving to empower women, revolutionise the mining sector, and create a more sustainable future through collaborations and open dialogue.

“Mining Indaba is honoured to partner with AWIMA to celebrate and shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of African women in the mining sector. These women bring essential expertise and skills to the industry, driving progress and innovation while overcoming significant challenges. At Mining Indaba, we are committed to supporting and celebrating their achievements. We also acknowledge the ongoing barriers to gender equality and commit to creating a supportive environment where every woman can thrive in the mining sector. Their impact is profound, their potential limitless, and their journey a powerful reminder that when women succeed, we all succeed,” says Zeinab El-Sayed, Head of Government Partnerships.

Changing the narrative

This partnership aims to prioritise and establish a supportive environment that fosters growth and development, and advocate for women in mining as well as young women entering the sector. Giving a voice to future generations addressing these challenges requires a deep understanding of the obstacles women face, along with the implementation of procedures and policies that promote inclusivity and a positive workplace culture. Fostering a sense of community and unity within the industry and ultimately shaping a more sustainable and successful sector.

Mines operate within communities

Despite social challenges, the mining industry must actively strive to create an inclusive and supportive environment for all community members, with a particular focus on promoting empowerment and supporting women who face disadvantages. Companies have a responsibility to actively address these challenges through sustainable practices and community engagement efforts to foster growth within the communities where they operate. Prioritising health and safety to tackle the persistent challenges in the mining industry is paramount in ensuring that mining is the sector of choice for young women. Mining companies can enhance community development and sustainability by prioritising gender equality and social inclusion, benefiting both local communities and the industry.

“Mining companies that actively include women in decision-making processes tend to have stronger relationships with local communities. The involvement of women can foster a more sustainable approach to mining operations. Women bring different perspectives and skills to mining operations, which can drive innovation and improve operational efficiency,” says Laura Nicholson, Mining Indaba’s Head of Content&Strategic Partnerships.

“Also, by fostering the inclusion of women, the industry can tap into a broader pool of talent, ensuring a more robust workforce. Governments and international institutions are also increasingly funding projects that promote gender equality.”

Mining Indaba is honoured to be a partner of Women in Mining Association of Namibia (WiMAN) a flagship event under AWIMA taking place October 16-17, 2024. Under the theme “Empowerment through Excellence: Leading Change in Extractive&Energy Sectors,” the summit will bring together women professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders in Namibia’s mining and energy industries. As Africa strengthens its infrastructure and its role in global mining, women must not be left behind. We call on regional bodies, governments, and the private sector to work together with us to ensure women’s leadership is prioritised. The future of mining in Africa will be shaped by those who can adapt, innovate, and lead, and women must be at the heart of that transformation.

“The inaugural Women in Mining Summit in Namibia is honoured to have Mining Indaba as a partner. The event promises to be groundbreaking, providing a platform for women in the industry to network, learn, and grow. With a focus on empowerment, leadership, and entrepreneurship, it strives to provide women with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the extractive and energy sectors. The summit will inspire women to take up leadership roles and help positively impact Africa’s future,” says Zenzi Awases, Vice President of AWIMA.

Mining Indaba recognises the significant contributions that women make and aims to enhance their inclusion in the mining industry by providing platforms for representation and advancement.

