Minchin & Kelly signs partnership with sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo

Minchin&Kelly (Botswana), a member of DLA Piper Africa (www.DLAPiper.com), is proud to announce its partnership with 2024 Olympic Gold medallist and Motswana sprint sensation, Letsile Tebogo. Under the partnership, Minchin&Kelly together with DLA Piper Africa will be Tebogo’s official legal sponsor, providing the 21-year old Motswana sprinter with legal services locally, regionally and globally.

Born in Kanye, Botswana, Tebogo began his track and field journey in 2019. He has since taken the athletics world by storm, winning significant titles and setting records across various track lengths in the lead up to the 2024 Summer Olympics. In Paris, he won Botswana’s first-ever Olympic gold in the men’s 200m, a first for any African national in this event. Tebogo was also part of the men’s 4 x 400m Botswana relay team that won the Olympic silver medal.

Terence Dambe, Managing Partner at Minchin&Kelly (DLA Piper Africa, Botswana) said: “Letsile has put Botswana on the map in the sprinting world, igniting a wave of pride and ambition across the entire nation. As the oldest law firm in the country, we’re passionate about helping people and businesses in Botswana achieve their ambitions – locally, regionally and globally. We are honoured to now be part of Letsile’s inspirational journey, contributing to his ongoing success by safeguarding his commercial and personal interests as a rising star, international brand and, most importantly, young athlete on the global stage.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of DLA Piper.

Contact:

Tumelo Sitayelo

Business Development&Marketing Officer

Minchin&Kelly (Botswana)

tel, +267 39 12 734

email: tsitayelo@minchinkelly.bw

About Minchin&Kelly:

Established in 1890, Minchin&Kelly (Botswana) has served as a cornerstone of the country’s legal landscape for over a century. We remain dedicated to providing exceptional legal services to domestic clients while also being a leading provider for international businesses and investors entering the Botswana market. Our deep-rooted history in Botswana, combined with a team of highly skilled and internationally experienced lawyers, allows us to offer a unique advantage. We understand the intricacies of the local legal environment and can provide clients with practical, commercially minded solutions to complex legal challenges. Located in the heart of Gaborone’s Central Business District, Minchin&Kelly (Botswana) is perfectly positioned to serve your legal needs, both locally and on the international stage.

Minchin&Kelly (Botswana) is a member of DLA Piper Africa.

About DLA Piper Africa:

DLA Piper Africa is a Swiss verein whose members are comprised of independent law firms in Africa working with global law firm, DLA Piper.

DLA Piper is a global law firm helping our clients achieve their goals wherever they do business. Our pursuit of innovation has transformed our delivery of legal services (http://apo-opa.co/475GkSz). With offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific (http://apo-opa.co/3MjYLcG), we deliver exceptional outcomes on cross-border projects, critical transactions and high-stakes disputes.

Every day we help trailblazing organisations seize business opportunities and successfully manage growth and change at speed. Through our pro bono (http://apo-opa.co/478BC6G) and sustainability (http://apo-opa.co/3AB7aWo) work, we support communities around the world and help create a more just and sustainable future. Visit DLAPiper.com to discover more.