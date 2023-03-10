Africarare, Africa’s First Metaverse and Innovation Africa partner to bring clean water to Africa

In a historic move, Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse, has joined forces with non-profit organisation Innovation Africa to help deliver clean drinking water to people across the continent. The partnership seeks to empower rural communities by providing access to clean water and light, using Israeli solar, water and agricultural technologies, and in doing so, change lives through this innovative approach.

Despite progress made, more than 418 million people in Africa still lack basic access to drinking water. To help change this trajectory, Innovation Africa has delivered over 800 successful projects across 10 African countries since 2008, improving the lives of over 4 million people.

To further this mission, Africarare is creating a custom Innovation Africa village in Ubuntuland to showcase the organization’s life-changing work. Through this village, viewers can learn more about the technology used, experience the success stories and witness the impact of their life-changing work.

In addition, Africarare will be launching a unique collection of Water Drop NFTs called “Drops of Life.” The collection includes 5 water drops including Diamond, Gold, Silver, Platinum and Bronze, each with different attributes and variations based on the type of donation from the buyer. For example, the Diamond Drop will provide a village with water for life, and includes a physical trip to the village where water has been provided, to turn on the taps for the first time as well as a 3×3 village in Ubuntuland to view all data around the water production in 3d.

The ‘Drops of Life’ NFTs will be available mid 2023 and all the proceeds from the sales will be donated to support Innovation Africa’s ongoing projects.

Mic Mann, Co-founder and CEO of Africarare, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are proud to support the incredible work of Innovation Africa, and we believe that through the metaverse and web3, we can help them achieve their goals in a new and exciting way. By participating in the Drops of Life fundraiser, you too have the power to make a difference and transform someone’s life for the better.”

“We are truly excited to launch this partnership with Africarare, taking this unique opportunity to create NFT’s for good and enable each buyer to make a direct, significant and transformative impact with each Drop of Life purchased. Access to water is a right, not a privilege and we are grateful for your support,” said Sivan Ya’ari, Founder & CEO of Innovation Africa.

Join Africarare and Innovation Africa in the fight against water poverty in Africa, in order to make every drop count.

To participate, sign up at: https://www.africarare.io/innovation-africa

For regular updates, follow Africarare on Twitter: @AfricarareNFT.