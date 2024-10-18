Merck Foundation marking “World Heart Day” by providing out of 2080 scholarships, 830 scholarships for future Cardiovascular preventive, hypertension, Diabetes, and Endocrinology experts in 52 countries

Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health and Medical Societies provided out of total 2080 Scholarships, 830 Scholarships of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master Degree in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity and Weight Management to doctors from 52 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

2080 scholarships in total have been provided by Merck Foundation to doctors from 52 countries in 44critical and underserved medical specialties such as Oncology, Sexual and Reproductive Care, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology&Fertility specialty, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Critical Care, Paediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, General Surgery, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Internal Medicine, Trauma&Orthopaedics and many more.

Merck Foundation has released the First Animation films “Mark’s Pressure”, and “Sugar Free Jude”, which are adapted from their Children storybooks with the aim to raise awareness about early detection and prevention of Hypertension and Diabetes (which are corelated) and to Promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond.

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks ‘World Heart Day 2024’ in partnership with Africa’s First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies, and Academia, through their Nationwide Diabetes&Hypertension Blue Points Program.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “We mark “World Heart Day 2024” through our daily efforts in building healthcare capacity and improving access to quality and equitable Cardiovascular Preventative care, Cardiology, Hypertension and Diabetes, which are all co-related, in Africa, Asia&Latin America.

Together with our Ambassadors, The First Ladies of Africa, and partners like Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, we have till today provided more than 830 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries of One-year PG Diploma and Two-year Master degree in Preventative Cardiovascular, Cardiology, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity&Weight Management, and also a special 3-month Diabetes Mastercourse in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish. This is significantly contributing to improving access to cardiovascular and diabetes care which are correlated. These scholarships have been awarded to young doctors to create a strong network of experts across the countries, extending beyond just the capitals and major cities.

I take great pride in this remarkable achievement; this is how we celebrate World Heart Day at Merck Foundation every day.”

Merck Foundation has in total provided more than 2080 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

“Over the past 12 years, we are committed to improving the lives of people. In this spirit, we will continue our efforts until we significantly transform patient care landscape in underserved and vulnerable populations,” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Dr. Hazel Kariuki, Merck Foundation Alumnus from Kenya shares, “I would like to extend my gratitude to Merck Foundation for giving me the opportunity to pursue and complete my MSc in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine. I now feel confident in assessing my patients’ cardiovascular risk profiles and implementing evidence-based interventions to reduce those risks. Additionally, I am better equipped to educate and communicate with my patients about their treatment plans and the lifestyle changes that will benefit them the most”.

According to the World Heart Federation, Africa, with over 1 billion people, is a significant contributor to the global burden of cardiovascular disease. Therefore, Merck Foundation has launched various initiatives aimed at raising awareness and promoting prevention.

In partnership with African First Ladies, Merck Foundation has released children’s storybooks and adapted animation Films “Mark’s Pressure” and “Sugar Free Jude”.

“I am very happy to bring to you ‘Mark’s Pressure’ and ‘Sugar Free Jude’ the first Animation Films in Africa to raise awareness about Hypertension, Diabetes and to Promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond. These animation films are adaptation of our children’s storybooks. Through our new animation films, we want to encourage our communities to stop sugar, limit salt intake, exercise regularly, eat healthy and never smoke, this is the only way to eradicate diabetes and hypertension, which are predominant risk factors for the development of several serious complications and heart diseases.

These animation films Merck Foundation’s gifts to our communities and partners to mark the “World Heart Day”. I want to remind everyone that good health is our greatest treasure!” added Dr. Kelej.

Watch the “Mark’s Pressure” Animation movie here:

https://apo-opa.co/4dTZY5Q

Watch the “Sugar Free Jude” Animation film here:

https://apo-opa.co/4dQalrm

Merck Foundation’s pan African TV program “Our Africa”, that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, has episodes dedicated to raise awareness about Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle.

Watch the Episode on promoting Healthy Lifestyle here:

https://apo-opa.co/4ePklSO

Watch the Episode on Diabetes Awareness here:

https://apo-opa.co/3BYAPcG

The TV program is currently broadcasted on KTV in Kenya, every Saturday at 5:00 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

“Our Africa” is also available on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/48kehPR), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3BPsl7S), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/3U8W7dR) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4eNog2E)] and Merck Foundation [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3BLBsXg), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/48btAu4), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/3Ybveav) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4ePzUKh)].

Moreover, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, annually launches Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians, Singers, and emerging talents from these fields to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Details of the awards:

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

More images: https://apo-opa.co/4f3X7Ig

