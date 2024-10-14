Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & African First Ladies announced the Call for Applications for their “Diabetes and Hypertension” Film Awards 2024 to promote a healthy lifestyle

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) FILM Awards “Diabetes and Hypertension” to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension

Last date for Entry Submission: 30th October 2024. Apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the First ladies of Africa, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother, announced the Call for Applications for their “Diabetes and Hypertension” FILM Awards 2024. Entries for these awards are invited from African Filmmakers, students of film making institutions or young and upcoming potential talents in the field. The theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” FILM Awards is to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” emphasized, “I strongly believe that a visual medium plays a significant role to address and bring attention to important topics. Storytelling has always been interlinked with the human experience, and through films, people feel more connected and inspired.

Entertainment and Films can be used as a catalyst to encourage diverse conversations around adopting healthy lifestyle, construct health-related narratives and foster a culture focused on promoting healthy habits.

Therefore, together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, we invite our African talents to create and share long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.”

Merck Foundation has also released the first animation film about fighting Diabetes and Hypertension “Sugar free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure”, an adaptation of their children storybooks, to encourage the communities to stop sugar, limit salt intake, exercise regularly, eat healthy and never smoke, as this is the only way to eradicate diabetes and hypertension and reduce its complications.

Expressing her excitement on releasing the animation films, Dr. Rasha shares, “we are receiving a phenomenal response to our animation films. All our animation films are helping us to take this message not only to children but also to adults, in a very entertaining way.”

Watch the “Sugar Free Jude” Animation film here:

https://apo-opa.co/3Nu6uoQ

Watch the “Mark’s Pressure” Animation movie here:

https://apo-opa.co/4eHls7b

The details of the Merck Foundation “Diabetes and Hypertension” Film Awards are as below:

Who can apply?

All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa

Last Date of Submission

30th October 2024

How to Apply?

Please share long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama on:

submit@merck-foundation.com

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FILM AWARDS “Diabetes and Hypertension” 2024

Please specify your name, country, and contact details in the mail.

For more information, please visit:

www.Merck-Foundation.com

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth.

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.