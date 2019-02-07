- Mercer ties up with leading local consulting firm
- Mercer helps create rewarding and more secure futures for organisations and their employees
Learning Organisation specialises in providing outstanding benefits, career development, employee motivational programs and implement customized solutions that have been carefully tailored to help businesses achieve greater heights and also enhance the quality of an organisation’s human capital. Learning Organisation is committed to advancing best HR practices by supporting a culture of innovation and opportunity and on helping employees improve productivity across all areas of a business.
Says Isaac Sackey, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Organisation, “Our mission is to transform organisational performance through people development. As a recognised representative of Mercer in Ghana, we are well poised and committed to strengthening and expanding the provision of leading organisational solutions to all sectors in Ghana. This partnership further extends our capacity to meet demand and enhance bespoke change solutions to our valued clients.”
Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Mercer Africa.