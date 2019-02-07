Mercer ties up with leading local consulting firm

Mercer helps create rewarding and more secure futures for organisations and their employees

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Learning Organisation, a Ghana based Consulting firm.

Through the partnership, Mercer and Learning Organisation will be able to bring leading talent management, consulting, and data driven solutions and insights to the local market, which will benefit both current and prospective new Mercer and Learning Organisation clients in Ghana. Clients will have access to a range of best practice Mercer solutions, driven by the global thought leadership. Nicolette Hendricks, CEO, South Africa, said: “We are excited to be partnering with such a strong and reputable player in Ghana, and the broad knowledge this new partnership will bring to the table to help Ghanaian organizations to thrive in HR management and workforce performance and create rewarding and more secure futures for their employees.”

Learning Organisation specialises in providing outstanding benefits, career development, employee motivational programs and implement customized solutions that have been carefully tailored to help businesses achieve greater heights and also enhance the quality of an organisation’s human capital. Learning Organisation is committed to advancing best HR practices by supporting a culture of innovation and opportunity and on helping employees improve productivity across all areas of a business.

Says Isaac Sackey, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Organisation, “Our mission is to transform organisational performance through people development. As a recognised representative of Mercer in Ghana, we are well poised and committed to strengthening and expanding the provision of leading organisational solutions to all sectors in Ghana. This partnership further extends our capacity to meet demand and enhance bespoke change solutions to our valued clients.”

