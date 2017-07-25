World-class spectacular to showcase Spring/Summer collections from African fashion royalty

African Fashion International (AFI), owner and operator of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Joburg 2017 (MBFWJ 2017), is celebrating a decade of African excellence with an exciting line-up of African designers preparing to introduce their Spring/Summer collections, at a new venue.

“We have collaborated with African fashion design royalty to offer a world-class spectacular of refined African apparel and accessories at the newly built Mall of Africa to commemorate 10 years of providing the perfect platform for the continent’s best designers to showcase their collections,” says Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, AFI Founder and CEO.

“We are also delighted to welcome collections from young designers who are making waves in the fashion world, with the overall programme sure to grab the attention of media, industry experts and fashionistas alike,” she says.

Designers making their debut at MBFWJ 2017 include Sheria Ngowi from Tanzania, Chidinma Obairi from Nigeria and Vizuvlgvds from the United States, with Fashion Week favourites returning to the runways including:

* David Tlale

* Fabiani

* Gavin Rajah

* Haute Baso

* Khosi Nkosi

* KL Tsotetsi

* KLUK CGDT

* Leigh Schubert

* Marianne Fassler

* Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue

* Quiteria & George

* Ruff Tung

* Sheria Ngowi

* Spero

* Stefania Morland

* Thula Sindi

* TN Collective

Mall of Africa, one of the largest malls in Africa, is conveniently located for easy access from OR Tambo International Airport, and boasts over 300 shops with a vast array of the most loved and respected local and international fashion brands under one roof. Spacious grounds, modern infrastructure and safe parking make it the ideal location for one of the most anticipated events on the African continent’s social and fashion calendars.

Nicola van Kan, Event Manager for Mall of Africa, says, “We are extremely proud to host such a renowned and extravagant affair, and management looks forward to a long and fruitful relationship with African Fashion International.”

“We are delighted to welcome designers from across the continent and further afield who appreciate the value of showing their collections to the discerning Johannesburg market,” says Dr Moloi-Motsepe. “This event attracts the attention of local and international audiences, from young and aspiring creatives to affluent consumers who spend their disposable income in the luxury and fashion space. We look forward to welcoming visitors from across the continent to revel in this curated showcase of Africa’s best established and emerging designers on this world-class platform.”

