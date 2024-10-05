Men champions of Nguruman: Advancing women’s leadership in Kajiado County

In the remote yet strikingly beautiful Nguruman Escarpment of Kajiado County, Kenya, a transformative initiative is unfolding. Here, in a traditionally patriarchal Maasai community, a group of men—known as the Men Champions—has become crucial allies in the fight for gender equality in leadership. These men are part of a broader effort to challenge deep-seated cultural barriers, offering crucial support for women seeking political leadership in a county where progress has been slow.

Despite Kenya’s constitutional requirement that no more than two-thirds of elective or appointive positions be held by the same gender, Kajiado County remains a striking example of gender disparity. In the 2022 general elections, not a single woman won a political seat beyond the legally mandated women representative position, reflecting the powerful cultural and financial barriers women face when attempting to enter the political arena.

Men as Allies: Supporting Women’s Leadership in Politics

The Expanding Spaces for Women’s Political Participation in Kenya project, implemented by Uraia Trust with support from UN Women and Global Affairs Canada, is actively addressing these challenges. One of the most significant elements of the program is the engagement of men in supporting women’s leadership aspirations. These Men Champions—community gatekeepers and respected elders—are leading peer-learning forums that bring together male and female gender champions to discuss how to create pathways for women to participate in politics and governance.

For generations, leadership in this region has been male dominated, with powerful clans selecting political aspirants. However, as Paul Ole Koisaba, a prominent elder in Nguruman, explains, “We cannot continue to make decisions that exclude half of our population. Our women have the skills and the vision to lead, and we must stand behind them.”

By challenging the traditional norms that have held women back, these men are setting the stage for women to run for office with the full backing of their communities. In doing so, they are not just supporting women—they are building a future where leadership is more inclusive and representative of all voices.

Preventing Gender-Based Violence: Creating Safe Spaces for Women in Politics

One of the most significant barriers to women’s political participation is the threat of violence and harassment. Women in Kenya, particularly in rural areas, often face gender-based violence (GBV) when they step into public life. In Kajiado, where clan politics and cultural conservatism run deep, this can be an especially potent deterrent.

The Men Champions are taking an active role in addressing this issue. Through their peer-learning forums, they are creating safe spaces where gender issues can be discussed openly, and strategies to prevent GBV are prioritized. These men recognize that without addressing the threats and intimidation women face, any progress toward gender parity in leadership will be short-lived.

James Leketion, a leading advocate within the Men Champions, states, “Violence against women in politics is not just a women’s issue—it’s a community issue. If we want more women in leadership, we must make sure they feel safe to participate.”

By shifting the cultural narrative and taking collective responsibility for preventing violence, these men are helping to ensure that women can engage in politics without fear of harassment or harm.

Mentorship and Collaboration: Encouraging Women’s Political Ambitions

While structural barriers remain, mentorship and collaboration between men and women are proving to be powerful tools in elevating women’s political participation. The Men Champions are not only advocating for women’s inclusion in leadership—they are actively mentoring women aspirants, sharing knowledge, and offering support to ensure they succeed.

Men like Ole Koisaba and Leketion are guiding women through the complex political processes, helping them navigate financial challenges, and even mobilizing resources from within the community to support female candidates. This kind of collaboration is crucial in counties like Kajiado, where women’s access to education and financial resources is often limited.

“We are committed to seeing women rise to leadership positions,” says Leketion. “Our role is to mentor and support them, not as competitors, but as partners in building a better future.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding Spaces for Women’s Leadership

The work of the Men Champions in Nguruman is just beginning, but its potential impact is already being felt. By creating a supportive environment for women leaders, engaging men as allies, and addressing the issue of violence against women in politics, Kajiado County is taking significant steps toward achieving gender equality in leadership.

As the Expanding Spaces for Women’s Political Participation in Kenya project continues to engage communities across Kenya, it is clear that men’s involvement is not just beneficial—it’s essential. The support of male allies like the Men Champions ensures that progress will be sustainable, and that the next generation of women leaders will have the opportunity to shape their communities, their county, and their country.

In Nguruman, where tradition once dictated the course of leadership, men and women are now working together to create a future where everyone’s voice counts. The Men Champions are leading this transformation, proving that when men actively support women’s political ambitions, the entire community benefits. Together, they are turning the tide and making sure that Kajiado County becomes a place where women’s leadership can truly thrive.

