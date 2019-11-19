Memorandum Of Understanding Signed By The Department Of Tourism And Handicrafts Of Guinea-Bissau

The Department of Tourism and Handicrafts and United GB announced a new agreement to boost tourist numbers in Guinea-Bissau.



Following a high-profile discussion, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Government´s Palace in the capital Bissau, by Mike Tavares, CEO of United GB, and Catarina Taborda, Tourism Secretary of Guinea-Bissau.

The objective of the Memorandum of Understanding is to enhance cooperation between the DOT and United GB in identified areas of mutual interest with a view to:

promote tourism as a tool for the development of Guinea-Bissau in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063 aspirations and goals on sustainable economic growth.

build strong partnerships to support the development of the tourism sector in Guinea-Bissau.

to increase visitor numbers and revenue for the destination.

Under the agreement, both entities will work together, to develop quality tourism, particularly in attracting new source markets and to promote Guinea-Bissau as destinations to be visited as part of a single holiday.

GUINEA-BISSAU

As places around the world begin to disappear forever due to environmental changes, ecotourism is becoming more popular and important than ever. The jewel of the crown of Guinea-Bissau, is the beautiful Archipelago of Bijagos, the hidden gem of the Atlantic and UNESCO world heritage!

Islands, creeks, mangroves, islets, sandy bays and no more than 11 settlements on 88 islands. The biological richness of the islands makes them a unique space, especially in the fauna and flora. The archipelago is the only place in the world where one can see hippos swimming in ocean. Furthermore, the islands are also home to five of the seven endangered species of sea turtles and rare migratory birds. You can also find dwarf crocodile, African forest elephants, West African Manatee, Atlantic humpback dolphin, buffalos and large marine herbivores, such as the manatee.

The beaches are accompanied by rich forests offering a great natural diversity. The islands crystal waters are bursting with fishes and are still unspoilt as it awaits your first cast. The adventure seekers can discover several coral reefs, perfect for diving and exploring.

Mike Tavares, CEO of United GB, said: “Under this mutually beneficial agreement, we look forward to working closely in making Guinea-Bissau a referent benchmark tourism destination. Together we have ambitious targets to encourage record numbers of visits to Guinea-Bissau from high-spending markets. This new partnership aims to capitalise on opportunities by aligning our work and marketing activities in these countries where appropriate.”