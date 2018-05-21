Mellon Educate Joins AOP As Official Charity Partner

Africa Oil & Power announces first official charity partnership, with Mellon Educate.

Mellon Educate aims to improve learning outcomes by working closely with government and schools to develop and implement programmes and infrastructure that positively impact on the entire school value chain.

With its flagship event in Cape Town, Africa Oil & Power is keen to support charities with an impact both locally and across Africa.

Africa’s premier energy events series, Africa Oil & Power (AOP), is proud to announce its new partnership with charity organization Mellon Educate. Every year, in Cape Town, AOP brings together energy ministers and executives from across the continent. Starting from 2018, Mellon Educate will be the official charity partner for AOP’s flagship South Africa conference and other events.

In collaboration with schools, governments and communities, Mellon Educate improves the quality of teaching and learning by building or refurbishing existing schools with the help of thousands of volunteers, and funding from individuals and companies. The charity also implements educational programs that support and improve teacher and learner delivery. AOP is keen to support charities that make an impact in the Western Cape region and across Africa, and as the event series’ official charity partner, Mellon Educate will be able to use AOP platforms to promote its projects and initiatives.

“It is a privilege to work with people who are as passionate and effective as the team at Mellon Educate. They have made a meaningful impact in creating better learning environments and living standards for people in South Africa and across Africa. Mellon Educate’s work is something we support wholeheartedly, and we are confident that we could not be collaborating with a finer organization,” said Guillaume Doane, CEO of Africa Oil & Power.

AOP already partners with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, offering internships every year to 10 students. The partnership with Mellon Educate will allow AOP to further its engagement with education initiatives. “Quality education is an absolutely fundamental building block for society, and we pledge to keep building and upgrading schools and providing quality education wherever we can make a difference in the lives of children. For that, we need the support of partners like AOP, and we look forward to achieving great things together,” said Niall Mellon, founder and chairperson of Mellon Educate.

Mellon Educate is a development charity that in 2013 committed to a ten-year initiative to provide quality education for over 100,000 children. At the end of 2017, Mellon Educate had reached 28 schools and impacted close to 31,000 children in South Africa and Kenya. Find out more about Mellon Educate’s South African projects at www.melloneducate.co.za and its annual international volunteer programmes atwww.melloneducate.com