Meeting between State Minister Tsuji for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister Chumi of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania

On August 23, commencing at around 10:30 a.m. for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. TSUJI Kiyoto, State Minister for Foreign Affairs met with Hon. Mr. Cosato David CHUMI, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, who visited Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, State Minister Tsuji mentioned his visit to Tanzania this May and stated that he would like to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in the international arena with Tanzania, which is a gateway to Africa. In response, Deputy Minister Chumi expressed his high appreciation and gratitude for Japan’s assistance in a wide range of area.

On that basis, two sides welcomed the growing exchange between the two countries in the economic field and concurred on continuing to work closely together to further strengthen economic ties. In addition, two sides confirmed that they would continue to work together to strengthen connectivity with Tanzania, which is the starting point for landlocked countries and a key point for regional connectivity.

They confirmed their commitment to further develop Japan-Tanzania bilateral relations, looking ahead to TICAD 9 next year and held an exchange of views regarding cooperation in the international arena.

