Meeting between Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs FUKAZAWA Yoichi and H.E. Ms. Mari-Cruz Evna Andeme, Secretary of State for International Organizations of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea

On August 24, commencing at 11:20 a.m. for approximately 25 minutes, Mr. FUKAZAWA Yoichi, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Ms. Mari-Cruz Evna Andeme, Secretary of State for International Organizations of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fukazawa stated that Japan appointed an Honorary Consul to Malabo for the first time in May this year, and that he expressed his expectation that this appointment would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In response, H.E. Ms. Evna Andeme expressed her appreciation for Japan’s support to date and her desire to continue favorable bilateral relations.

The two sides confirmed the further deepening of Japan-Equatorial Guinea relations toward TICAD 9 next year.

The two sides also exchanged views on cooperation in the international arena, including Security Council reform.

