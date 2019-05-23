Meet The Top Developers, Architects & Solution Providers In Johannesburg

The 6th Edition of The Real Estate Development Summit – Sub – Saharan is all set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on the 25th & 26th July.

The Sub – Saharan edition brings together a wide canvas of 80 Solution Providers, 30+ Speakers, 150+ VIP delegates and a fleet of industry thought leaders, Hotel Owners, Hotel Operators, Developers, Architects, Designers, Consultants, Suppliers, Technology Consultants and Investors. The summit encompasses session around challenges that Project Holders and Solution Providers face on common grounds and evaluate the best practices in revisiting strategies that bring about a paradigm shift in the way real estate industry functions.

With growing challenges in the real estate sector each day, the summit aims to address a gamut of issues and challenges with respect to finding suitable suppliers with quality and pricing, while also maintaining their international standards and practices. The summit also serves as a ground for face-to-face meetings that add a personal touch in fostering meaningful business relationships that will help investors and suppliers to seal prospective business opportunities.

The key attendees for the RED summit include executives and key decision makers from the Residential, Hospitality, Commercial, and Mixed-use sectors. Hospitality sector tops the list with 45% attendees. The Residential sector follows with 30% and commercial ranks third with 15%.

An expert-led panel discussion forum with thought leaders will throw light on the latest market trends that will educate and inspire change in the real estate sector. The event will also serve as a ground for suppliers to showcase their niche products and services to Project Holders.

The RED summit will be a potential ground for endless opportunities to connect with people pertaining to their respective fields on many different levels through B2B meetings. The predefined agendas in B2B meetings will facilitate in in-depth analysis of preferences of buyers and suppliers and lays a strong foundation for business transactions.



To participate in the Summit, or to know more, visit www.redevelopmentsummit.com/ss-africa/ or contact GBB at marketing@gbbventure.com.

