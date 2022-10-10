Meet the Ghanaian Biker Community Led by Women

In Ghana’s conservative society, motorcycle riding has typically been associated with bad behavior, but a group of female bikers is working to change that image. Founded in 2018 by Jessica Opare-Saforo, Biker Girls Gh is a collective of women who love to ride and also manage to do a lot for charity in the process. A noticeable feature of the group is how most of the women come from different professional backgrounds. There are bankers, content creators, electrical engineers, managing directors, and CEOs. Targeting this peculiar bevy of ladies was deliberate for Opare-Saforo. She didn’t want to be like other groups, so standing out was imperative to the group. The core objective of the group has always been about riding. But they have also embraced philanthropy. In 2019, they rode all the way from Accra to Prampram where they donated immensely to the Kinder Paradise Orphanage. In 2021, they paid the medical bills of women stuck in the hospital for owing medical fees and donated to prison inmates at Akuse who couldn’t afford healthy meals. They also collaborated with the “Kenkey for the Needy” project in 2022 to provide food for street kids in Accra.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA