Meet the Ghanaian Biker Community Led by Women

Top 10 News / October 10, 2022 / By

In Ghana’s conservative society, motorcycle riding has typically been associated with bad behavior, but a group of female bikers is working to change that image. Founded in 2018 by Jessica Opare-Saforo, Biker Girls Gh is a collective of women who love to ride and also manage to do a lot for charity in the process.      A noticeable feature of the group is how most of the women come from different professional backgrounds. There are bankers, content creators, electrical engineers, managing directors, and CEOs. Targeting this peculiar bevy of ladies was deliberate for Opare-Saforo. She didn’t want to be like other groups, so standing out was imperative to the group. The core objective of the group has always been about riding. But they have also embraced philanthropy. In 2019, they rode all the way from Accra to Prampram where they donated immensely to the Kinder Paradise Orphanage. In 2021, they paid the medical bills of women stuck in the hospital for owing medical fees and donated to prison inmates at Akuse who couldn’t afford healthy meals. They also collaborated with the “Kenkey for the Needy” project in 2022 to provide food for street kids in Accra.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

MWC Africa

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here